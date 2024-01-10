ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced a man has been caught and is being prosecuted for breach of trust in a contractor fraud case.

Officials said that a high school approached a business regarding electrical wiring for a sign outside of the school.

But when the time came to start work on the sign, the state licensed and bonded electrical contractor was a no-show. The contractor, later identified as Michael Elrod, was allegedly responsible for more than $8,700 going missing for the job that was never started.

Officials said that Elrod has a past of larceny, forgery, obtaining goods under false pretenses, as well as other drug charges.