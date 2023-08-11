UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union County man is in prison for allegedly selling fentanyl pills to an informant.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, agents charged Russell Olin Caldwell, 57, of Jonesville, with three counts of distribution of fentanyl.

Arrest warrants state that Caldwell sold fentanyl pills to a SLED informant on May 11, May 15, and May 18.

The substance from each interaction tested positive for fentanyl.

Caldwell is currently being held in the Union County Detention Center without bond.