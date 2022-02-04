Man accused of sending inappropriate pictures to child in Oconee Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aliester Shawn Ford (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a minor in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Aliester Shawn Ford, 27, of Walhalla, was arrested Thursday on a charge of disseminating obscene material to a person who he believed was a teenage girl.

The sheriff’s office said an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division was contacted in reference to an individual who sent an image to an account that he believed was operated by a minor.

After further investigation, it was determined that Ford sent obscene material to a person he believed to be a teenage girl. In the course of the exchange, Ford solicited the person, whom he was communicating with to provide sexually explicit photographs of herself.

On Friday, Ford was also charged with solicitation of a minor.

Ford was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store