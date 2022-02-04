Man accused of sending inappropriate pictures to child in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a minor in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Aliester Shawn Ford, 27, of Walhalla, was arrested Thursday on a charge of disseminating obscene material to a person who he believed was a teenage girl.

The sheriff’s office said an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division was contacted in reference to an individual who sent an image to an account that he believed was operated by a minor.

After further investigation, it was determined that Ford sent obscene material to a person he believed to be a teenage girl. In the course of the exchange, Ford solicited the person, whom he was communicating with to provide sexually explicit photographs of herself.

On Friday, Ford was also charged with solicitation of a minor.

Ford was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.