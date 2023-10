ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man accused of sending threatening and anti-Semitic emails to an Asheville synagogue.

The Asheville Police Department said they arrested and charged 44-year-old Michael Patrick Toone with cyberstalking.

Investigators said Toone sent a series of threatening emails to a local synagogue.

Toone was booked into the Buncombe County jail Wednesday where he is being held on $10,000 bond.

Police said additional charges may be filed in the case.