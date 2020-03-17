1  of  10
Man accused of setting fire to dumpster at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex, deputies say

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Brandon Burt (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Georgia man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire outside a Spartanburg County apartment complex.

19-year-old Brandon Michael Burt was charged with third degree Arson after deputies say he set fire to a dumpster at the Campus Evolution Apartments on Valley Falls Road on March 14.

According to warrants, Burt is accused of setting fire to trash and causing damage to the dumpster.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate five other fires that occurred near the University of South Carolina Upstate campus.

Deputies also said that the USC Upstate Police Department is investigator numerous fires on campus.

Arson investigators with SLED are also assisting in the investigation.

