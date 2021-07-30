Man accused of setting fire which killed mother in Pickens Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eric James Harmon (From: Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Pickens County man is accused of killing his mother by setting fire to their home.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Eric James Harmon has been arrested and charged with Murder and first degree Arson.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of July 1 at a home on Duncan Road near Six Mile.

Firefighters later found the body of 57-year-old Beverly Harmon inside the home.

Warrants stated that Eric Harmon admitted to setting the fire and was also burned on his arms.

Eric Harmon is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.

Scene of deadly house fire on Duncan Road in Pickens County, July 1, 2021 (WSPA)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store