Man accused of setting fire which killed mother in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Pickens County man is accused of killing his mother by setting fire to their home.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Eric James Harmon has been arrested and charged with Murder and first degree Arson.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of July 1 at a home on Duncan Road near Six Mile.

Firefighters later found the body of 57-year-old Beverly Harmon inside the home.

Warrants stated that Eric Harmon admitted to setting the fire and was also burned on his arms.

Eric Harmon is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.