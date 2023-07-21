MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a man accused of setting a car on fire in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Greasy Creek Road on June 16 for an attempted vehicle larceny and property damage.

The victim told investigators that someone moved one of their vehicles and set it on fire.

Detectives have arrested 27-year-old Levi Dillion Harris of Marion in connection with the vehicle fire.

Harris was charged with burning personal property and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Harris was booked into the McDowell County jail on $10,000 bond.