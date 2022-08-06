ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for several break-ins in the county.

Deputies and other agencies charged Charles Eugene Bryson, of Ware Shoals, with multiple burglaries and larcenies.

We previously reported that deputies responded to multiple residences around Highway 252 in reference to several break-ins that appeared to be similar.

With the community’s assistance, deputies and the Ware Shoals Police Department helped identify the suspect and take him into custody.

Additional charges are pending for Bryson according to deputies.