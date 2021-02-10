Man accused of sex crime, giving minor alcohol & drugs in Greenville

Tabari Lateef Shabazz Caudle (From: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police say a man has been arrested after they say he committed sex crimes against a 15-year-old after giving her drugs and alcohol.

According to the Greenville Police Department, 26-year-old Tabari Lateef Shabazz Caudle has been charged with second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Police said that the crimes happened on January 23 when the suspect met with the victim at her home and provided alcohol and marijuana before the sexual battery incident.

Caudle was arrested on February 5 by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Greenville Police ask anyone with more information related to Caudle’s arrest to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

