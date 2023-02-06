LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — A Laurens man has been arrested in a criminal sexual conduct case that involved a juvenile.

The Laurens Police Department said Corey Scott McCall, 29, was in a position of familial authority when he was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

Police said the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14.

McCall was arraigned and placed in the Laurens County Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

Any information regarding sexual assault investigations, please contact Laurens Police Department at (864) 984-3532 or call CrimeStoppers at 68-CRIME.