GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man is accused of sexually abusing multiple children who were at a home daycare service run by his relative.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Lance Curtis Johnson is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, and two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators said the crimes happened at a home on Fleetwood Drive near Greenville between 2013 and 2018.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were being cared for by a relative who was operating a home daycare while their parents worked.

Johnson was arrested on September 1 and is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators said they are concerned that there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. Deputies asked anyone who may have been a victim to call their office at 864-467-4704.