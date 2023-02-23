GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A former employee is accused of sexually assaulting a resident at a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, 76-year-old James Thomas Woodward inappropriately touched and kissed the 86-year-old victim, a resident of Patewood Post-Acute on Griffith Road.

Warrants stated that the crimes happened between May and July of 2022.

Police said they have been investigating Woodward since October 2022 and that he is no longer employed at the facility.

Woodward is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Greenville Police asked anyone with information about this case or any others possibly involving Woodward to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.