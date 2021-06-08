Man accused of shooting another man, firing at 2 women in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they say shot another man in the head and also fired at two woman in a vehicle Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 6:00am on Old Spartanburg Highway just north of Woodruff.

The sheriff’s office said responding deputies found a man who had been shot in the head and two woman who said that the suspect shot at them while they were in a vehicle.

The vehicle then crashed into a tree while the women were attempting to get to safety, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Cody Flynn Kennerly of Woodruff.

Kennerly is charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Kennerly, who was out on bond for a previous arrest, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.