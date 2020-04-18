Man accused of shooting at home in Cherokee Co., charged with attempted murder

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man after they say he got into a shootout with a homeowner and fired several shots at a home with people inside in Cherokee County early Friday morning.

21-year-old William Paxton Logan was arrested and charged with six counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging Firearm into a Dwelling, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Malicious Damage to Personal Property.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had been in an argument with another person in the yard of a home on Furnace Mill Road and was asked to leave the property shortly after midnight.

Investigators said that is when Logan pulled out a gun and threatened the homeowner. They said the homeowner went back into his home and retrieved a rifle and again asked the suspect to leave.

Deputies said the suspect then began firing at the home. The homeowner returned fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire, according to investigators. Cherokee County deputies said there were two adults outside and four other people inside the home, including a small child.

Investigators found the handgun in a nearby yard.

The sheriff’s office said they found Logan walking down the road and he was taken into custody.

Logan is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported.