GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was apprehended early Friday morning following a chase in Gaffney.

Shortly after midnight, an officer with the Gaffney Police Department observed a man holding a large can at the intersection of Mill Street and Logan Street.

According to the officer, a traffic stop was initiated because the man appeared to be intoxicated.

During the field interview, the officer said the suspect fled on foot. A chase ensued.

The officer said, during the pursuit, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired one round in her direction.

The officer did not discharge her firearm according to police.

The suspect who was later identified as 36-year-old Leonard Wendell Davis, of Gaffney, was arrested a short time later and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Officers said the firearm was also located.

The police department charged Davis with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. Police said more charges are expected due to other offenses.

The incident remains under investigation by the Gaffney Police Department.