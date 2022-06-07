GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of shooting at a vehicle in Anderson County was found hiding in an attic Monday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Moore Mill Road for a shooting incident.

Deputies said James Marchbanks, 36, is accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle, however, when they arrived at the scene they were not able to locate him.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Marchbanks ran away to a home on Old Georgia Road. SWAT arrived on the scene to negotiate with Marchbanks.

Deputies went into the house and found Marchbanks in the attic. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery, two counts of malicious damage and breach of trust.

He is currently being held in the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on bond.