EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after allegedly shooting his brother during an argument in Easley Sunday night.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a 911 call around 9:54 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 200 block of Apple Hill Road.

Officials said the complainant said her two adult sons had been arguing when she heard a gunshot. As the complainant went to investigate, she found one of her sons with an injury to the neck area.

Her son was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, 33-year-old Antonio Delanor Marquis Kenney left the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle that Kenney left abandoned at a gas station on Highway 153. Surveillance footage showed Kenney had been picked up at the store by another vehicle.

Information regarding the vehicle that picked Kenney up was sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The Greenville Police Department then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of East Washington Street and Laurens Road.

Kenney was located and taken into custody on several unrelated charges. He remains at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants on Kenney for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.