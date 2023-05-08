ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Weaverville man has been arrested in relation to a Sunday morning shooting outside the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

Ryan Ricky Houston, 40, is in custody at Mission Hospital in Asheville, and is charged with attempted first degree murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm and injury to personal property.

According to the Buncombe Count Sheriff’s Office at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday a deputy was securing warrants and helping a woman get a protective order against Houston when he reportedly walked into the lobby of the building.

As the deputy and an officer from the Asheville Police Department approached Houston to arrest him, a fight occurred and he reportedly shot the deputy in the shoulder. The deputy returned fire and struck Houston, who then fled the scene.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and released a short time later and is now resting at home. Houston remains under observation at Mission Hospital.