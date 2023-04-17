Police investigate shooting at QuikTrip on SC-14 in Greer, S.C., April 14, 2023 (WSPA)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in a Greer parking lot.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at the QuikTrip on Highway 14 near Interstate 85.

24-year-old Justin Makario Jackson has been charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the Greer Police Department, Jackson and the victim had recently ended their relationship when Jackson went to the victim’s workplace in Greenville.

Investigators said Jackson approached her vehicle while holding a gun and made her move to the passenger side. Jackson then began to drive toward Charlotte before stopping at the QuikTrip for gas.

Police said the victim tried to get away at the gas station before she was shot by Jackson.

The victim remains in the hospital for her injuries.

Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in Savannah, Georgia. He is being held in the Chatham County Jail awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.