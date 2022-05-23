SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulting her, and then shooting her as he was leaving.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Bradford Wallace Lewis Foxworth was at the home of his ex-girlfriend on Highway 221 in the Enoree community around 6:30 a.m. when he broke the front windshield of her car, kicked open her door, and assaulted her.

Scene of shooting on Highway 221 in Enoree community of Spartanburg County, May 23, 2022 (Source: 7NEWS)

Deputies said that as he was leaving the home, he fired multiple gunshots into the home.

The victim was hit by two of the shots but the sheriff’s office said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Nearly four hours after the shooting, Foxworth was found at another home on Highway 221 north of Woodruff.

The sheriff’s office said Foxworth tried to run from the home but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Foxworth was charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Foxworth is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.