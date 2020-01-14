Man accused of shooting homeless man near Seneca, deputies say

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man they say shot a homeless man near Seneca Monday afternoon.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an address on D Street around 5:12pm for a man who had been shot.

Investigators said the victim is a homeless man who had been known to frequent the Utica Mill Hill area.

The victim was flown to AnMed Health Medical Center for his injuries.

Deputies said evidence gathered during the investigation resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Robert Martain Robertson of Seneca.

Robertson is expected to be charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Robertson is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a temporary custody order, according to the sheriff’s office.