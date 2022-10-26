GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of shooting and killing another man at the beginning of October in Piedmont.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to The 2 Door Lounge located on Piedmont Highway after hearing gunshots in the area on Oct. 5.

Kevin Lakeith Dunham (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Once they arrived on the scene, they located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan Jerome Taylor.

The sheriff’s office said Kevin Lakeith Dunham, 42, shot and killed Taylor. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Dunham was arrested in Dillon County on unrelated charges shortly after the shooting took place.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center on Tuesday where he remains without bond.