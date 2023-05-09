Genesys Elizah Rice with one of her children. (Source: Michelle Hendricks)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a mother dead at an Upstate apartment.

We previously reported that Genesys Elizah Rice, 18, was found shot to death Saturday evening at Jasmine Cove apartments.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Rice died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, the suspect Akevius Dayquan Lindsey, 22, was arrested Monday in connection to Rice’s death.

Arrest warrant state that on May 2, Lindsey grabbed Rice by the leg leaving a scratch mark in front of three children. Lindsey and Rice shared one child together.

Lindsey was charged with murder, domestic violence and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center and will appear in bond court at 1 p.m.