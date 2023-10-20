HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following a shoplifting incident at an Upstate grocery store.

According to the Honea Path Police Department, officers responded to Food Lion located on East Greer Street in reference to shoplifting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they encountered Marsell Dantonyo Palmore and attempted to stop him.

Officers said Palmore resisted arrest. He was charged with shoplifting and two counts of assault on an officer while resisting arrest.

He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

The police department said more charges on pending on Palmore in connection to a prior case at Food Lion on Sept. 25.