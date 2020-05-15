Man accused of soliciting minor for sex over internet in Henderson Co., deputies say

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies say a Henderson County man is accused of soliciting a minor for sex over the internet.

44-year-old Michael Daniel Jones of Fletcher is charged with Solicitation of a Minor By Computer to Commit a Felony.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said their Violent Crimes Detectives spoke with Jones over the internet and that he offered to pay for sex with a 15-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said the man agreed to meet at a location to have sex.

Jones is being held in the Henderson County Jail on $25,000 bond.