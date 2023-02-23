ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday after authorities identified him as a suspect that broke into an Asheville residence last Christmas.

The Asheville Police Department charged 37-year-old Tremaine Neshun Williams with the following charges:

Felony breaking & entering

Larceny after breaking & entering

Eight counts of larceny of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony probation violation

Detectives worked with local partners to identify Williams as the suspect that broke into a home at Ascot Point.

Officers said Williams stole a computer, precious metals and eight guns.

One gun has been recovered according to police. The other guns are yet to be accounted for.

Williams was booked into the Buncombe County Jail on a $125,000 bond.