GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of stealing over $6,000 from an assisted living facility resident in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Attoreny General’s Office, George Benford Woodruff, 69, of Marietta, made unlawful and unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult between April 1, 2022, through October 2022.

It is alleged that Woodruff accessed the victim’s bank account and debit card to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals totaling $6,251.39.

The attorney general’s office said the victim, at the time of the crime was a resident at an assisted facility.

Woodruff has been charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and obtaining property under false pretenses, a value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Halloween.