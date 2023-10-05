ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police in Asheville have charged a man accused of smashing windows at several downtown businesses and threatening passing drivers with a knife.

The Asheville Police Department said they were called to Pritchard Park along Patton Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on September 27 for a report of a man waving a knife and making threats to passing vehicles.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Westley Aaron Williams and charged him with going armed to terror of the public.

Investigators said they later determined that Williams was responsible for smashing the windows of several downtown businesses earlier that morning.

Williams was then charged with five counts of injury to personal property.

Williams is being held in the Buncombe County jail on $7,000 bond.