ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of trafficking crystal meth in Anderson County.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday deputies pulled into a gas station along Dobbins Bridge Road.
The deputy noticed some unusual activity and discovered Ryan Wise was driving a car that did not belong to him.
Deputies search the vehicle Wise was driving and found a wooden box filled with crystal meth.
Wise was charged with trafficking more than 155 grams of methamphetamine.
He is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.