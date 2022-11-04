ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of trafficking crystal meth in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday deputies pulled into a gas station along Dobbins Bridge Road.

The deputy noticed some unusual activity and discovered Ryan Wise was driving a car that did not belong to him.

The crystal meth weighed 115 grams. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies search the vehicle Wise was driving and found a wooden box filled with crystal meth.

Wise was charged with trafficking more than 155 grams of methamphetamine.

He is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.