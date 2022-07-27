Travis Heard_mugshot (Source: Anderson Co. SO)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for trafficking fentanyl in Anderson.

Deputies said a patrol unit went to Dalrymple Road to serve Travis Heard an arrest warrant.

Upon arrival, Deputies found a gun stashed in the cushions of a couch and a backpack in the backyard.

Fentanyl Seized (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

190 grams of fentanyl were recovered from the backpack, deputies said.

Officials warned that fentanyl pills can be produced into characters or have logos in order to make them more appealing.

Deputies also served Heard with his original warrant and he was taken into custody.