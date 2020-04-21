Man accused of trying to sell rented excavator in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man is accused of attempting to sell a rented excavator on Craigslist in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said investigators received information that someone in the Seneca area was trying to sell an excavator at a substantial discount.

Investigators said they made contact with the seller at an address on Tokeena Road and were able to verify that the excavator was a rental from United Rentals of Myrtle Beach and that the trailer used to transport the excavator was stolen.

Deputies say the suspect gave a false name as well as conflicting information about the piece of equipment he was trying to sell.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Rickey Wayne Vinson of Summerville. Vinson has been charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Identity Fraud in Oconee County and is also charged with Grand Larceny in Berkeley County.

“With the recovery efforts continuing from last week’s tornado and with individuals seeking to defraud others, we advise citizens to use extreme caution with the purchase of heavy equipment,” said Captain Greg Reed with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

“A good rule of thumb is that if an offer sounds too good to be true, more often than not it is.”

Deputies said you may want to contact law enforcement to verify serial and/or VIN numbers on equipment before you buy.”

The case remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.