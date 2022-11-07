OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man is accused tying up a woman with a phone charger and holding her against her will.

36-year-old Antonio Reyes was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home late Saturday night on Beverly Drive for a 911 hang up related to a domestic disturbance.

Deputies said Reyes tied up the victim with a cell phone charger and would not let her leave.

Reyes is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center without bond.