OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of using sex and drugs to kidnap a teen in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy David Barnes, 35, of Ealsey, was charged with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges stem from an investigation into a missing teen who left home with Barnes earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said.

According to arrest warrants, Barnes lured the teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy.

The arrest warrants also stated that Barnes caused the teen to leave home on other occasions between July of 2022 and the end of January of this year without cause or consent.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was located and is safe.

Barnes is currently being held in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office without bond.