1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Man admits to starting vacant house fire in Cherokee Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with arson in a Cherokee County fire.

We previously reported that Cherokee Co. deputies and Gaffney Fire crews responded to the area of Jackson St. in Gaffney at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire marshal determined that the fire was caused by arson, as the home was vacant.

While officers and fire officials were on scene, deputies say 37-year-old Shannon Marquis Smith walked out of the wooded area behind the home. He told officers he set the fire, but didn’t know why he did.

Smith was arrested for second degree arson and burglary, as well as felony of looting.

He remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories