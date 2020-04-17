Man admits to starting vacant house fire in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with arson in a Cherokee County fire.

We previously reported that Cherokee Co. deputies and Gaffney Fire crews responded to the area of Jackson St. in Gaffney at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire marshal determined that the fire was caused by arson, as the home was vacant.

While officers and fire officials were on scene, deputies say 37-year-old Shannon Marquis Smith walked out of the wooded area behind the home. He told officers he set the fire, but didn’t know why he did.

Smith was arrested for second degree arson and burglary, as well as felony of looting.

He remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center.