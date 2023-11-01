GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested a year after a deadly DUI crash in Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of West Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive on October 31, 2022, involving two cars and a pedestrian.

The police department said the two cars hit one another in the intersection causing one car to hit a pedestrian, Charles Ankrum, who was standing on the sidewalk.

Ankrum was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the Greer PD Traffic Team, Joshua Michael Newby was arrested and has been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in the death.

Newby was released from the Greenville County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.