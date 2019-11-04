Man arrested, accused of shooting girlfriend in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend multiple times in Spartanburg County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Woodruff Lane near Roebuck around 3:40pm for a report of a disturbance.

Scene of shooting along Woodruff Lane in Spartanburg County, November 3, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

When deputies arrived at the scene, the 911 caller opened the door holding a handgun and a long gun in his hands. Deputies said the man complied with commands to put the guns down and was detained.

The sheriff’s office said deputies then found a woman who had been shot several times.

Investigators say the woman was able to tell deputies that the caller was the person who shot her.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Kelly Brian Sharpe, was taken to the sheriff’s office where deputies said he confessed to the shooting.

Sharpe has since been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The victim is expected to survive her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said a motive has not yet been determined.