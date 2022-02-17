Man arrested after armed robbery in Simpsonville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher McMurtry

Christopher McMurtry (Source: Grenville County Detention Center)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Wednesday for attempting to break into a vehicle on Feb. 10.

We previously reported that a suspect attempted to break into a vehicle on Feb. 10 at 501 Richardson Street and pulled out a small black or grey revolver to rob the owner of the car when the owner confronted him in between 1:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Dallas McMurtry, 33, and charged him with attempted armed robbery, auto break-in and attempted auto break-in.

McMurtry is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store