Man arrested after armed robbery in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Wednesday for attempting to break into a vehicle on Feb. 10.

We previously reported that a suspect attempted to break into a vehicle on Feb. 10 at 501 Richardson Street and pulled out a small black or grey revolver to rob the owner of the car when the owner confronted him in between 1:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Dallas McMurtry, 33, and charged him with attempted armed robbery, auto break-in and attempted auto break-in.

McMurtry is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.