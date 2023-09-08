GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after attacking two Dollar General employees Thursday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 9 p.m. to the Dollar General, located at 5922 Augusta Road to investigate the incident.

Deputies said 57-year-old Vincent Booker showed up a the store to confront an employee over a previous dispute.

Booker arrived at the store and attacked the employee and another unrelated employee using a sharp object.

During the investigation, deputies said Bookers showed up at the hospital with an injury from the attack.

Both store employees were taken to a nearby hospital where they are expected to recover.

Booker was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center where he remains on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.