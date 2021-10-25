Man arrested after burglary leads to chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after a burglary led to a chase Sunday evening.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Dasurah Dever Pulley, of Fountain Inn, with driving under suspension, receiving stolen goods greater than $10,000 and failure to stop for a blue light.

Deputies responded to a business alarm on Anderson Street in Piedmont.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they noticed broken glass related to the recent alarm.

While investigating the alarm call, a vehicle pulled out of the business and a traffic stop was attempted, deputies said. Pulley failed to stop and a chased started.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies used a tire deflation device to end the chase. Pulley then ran on foot, which ended with him being located and apprehended by one of our K9s.

At the conclusion of the chase, deputies learned the vehicle was stolen from Spartanburg County and the license plate was stolen from Lauren’s County.

Pulley is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting bond.