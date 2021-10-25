Man arrested after burglary leads to chase in Anderson Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dasurah Dever Pulley (Source: Anderson County Detention Center)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after a burglary led to a chase Sunday evening.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Dasurah Dever Pulley, of Fountain Inn, with driving under suspension, receiving stolen goods greater than $10,000 and failure to stop for a blue light.

Deputies responded to a business alarm on Anderson Street in Piedmont.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they noticed broken glass related to the recent alarm.

While investigating the alarm call, a vehicle pulled out of the business and a traffic stop was attempted, deputies said. Pulley failed to stop and a chased started.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies used a tire deflation device to end the chase. Pulley then ran on foot, which ended with him being located and apprehended by one of our K9s.

At the conclusion of the chase, deputies learned the vehicle was stolen from Spartanburg County and the license plate was stolen from Lauren’s County.

Pulley is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store