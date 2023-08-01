MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) -The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested following a car chase that started in Madison County and went into Yancey County.

Yancey County Dispatch said that they received a call advising that Madison County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mars Hill Police Department were in a vehicle chase with a black truck, and they were about to enter Yancey County around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies with the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Mars Hill Police Department in ending the chase, in the area of West U.S. Highway 19 and JR Pate Road and were able to take the suspect into custody.

Deputies said that the driver, identified as, Donovan Patrick Williams, 38 of Greenville, North Carolina was charged by the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office with the following:

felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine

felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine

felony possession of cocaine

felony possession of methamphetamine

felony maintain vehicle swelling place controlled substance, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia

Williams was also served with outstanding warrants from Lenoir, North Carolina with charges of felony interference electronic monitor device, and felony probation violation out of the county.

Williams was placed under a $170,000 bond in Yancey County.

Williams was transported to Madison County Detention Center and will face additional felony and misdemeanor charges.