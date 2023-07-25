MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and causing a vehicle pursuit on Sunday.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to I-40 near the McDowell and Burke county line for a report of a stolen truck.

The driver of the truck witnessed a man crash his vehicle and stopped to help him.

While the driver of the truck was searching for others involved, Mario Alberto Gonzalez stole the truck and left the scene.

Later, officers with the Marion Police Department located the stolen truck and a vehicle pursuit began.

Gonzalez led officers and deputies on a high-speed chase into Buncombe County where officers with the Black Mountain Police Department deployed stop sticks ending the pursuit.

He is charged with:

felonious flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

felonious possession of a stolen firearm

felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

felonious possession of a stolen motor vehicle

driving while license revoked

speeding and failure to maintain lane control

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said Gonzalez was wanted on outstanding felony warrants in Buncombe County and Pickens.

Gonzalez was issued a $125,000 bond. Additional charges are pending in Burke County where the incident and theft occurred.