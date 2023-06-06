HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been arrested following an investigation of a deadly fentanyl overdose that took place last year.

Deputies said that they responded to a service call regarding the suspected overdose on August 17, 2022. The victim, Harold Anthony Plott II, was pronounced dead at the scene from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Upon further investigation, deputies identified the source responsible as Saul Albert Hinson, 32, of Hendersonville.

Hinson was indicted by a grand jury and has been charged with second-degree murder, distribution of drugs, and death by distribution.

Hinson was arrested on June 5, 2023. Hinson currently remains in custody on a $725,000 bond.

“I commend the hard work and dedication of our detectives, who tirelessly pursued justice in this case. We remain committed to identifying and holding accountable those responsible for distributing poison within our community,” said Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin.