ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department located and arrested a man who was involved in a hit-and-run in Asheville.

7NEWS previously reported that Asheville Police were searching for 21-year-old Calvin Tyler Dion, of Mars Hill, after hitting and killing a cyclist.

He was taken into custody near the 290 block of Riverside Drive around 5:37 p.m. on Monday.

Dion was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, and other traffic offenses.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $552,000 bond.