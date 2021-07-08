Man arrested during seizure of 60 grams of fentanyl, guns in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said they charged a man with multiple drug and weapon charges after an arrest Wednesday.

During the arrest of Dominique Robertson Peak, 30, officers seized fn five-seven pistol, Taurus .380 pistol (previously reported stolen), Glock 23 pistol, 63.93 grams of fentanyl, gun magazines, including two 30-round extended magazines and $3,443.

Police said Peak was served with 5 open warrants and was charged with 4 counts of conspire to traffic opium/heroin, trafficking in, opium/heroin (level iii), carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peak is currently in the Buncombe County Detention Center and being held on a $577,000 bond.

