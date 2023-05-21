MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested after shooting someone walking down a sidewalk on Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Buddy Harwood, deputies responded to the town of Hot Springs regarding the incident around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim had been walking down the sidewalk in town when a car slowed down and shot the victim and then sped off.

Detectives said that they were able to identify the suspect as Wilburn Larry Barker. Deputies located Barker driving through Hot Springs on Saturday afternoon. When deputies tried to pull Barker over, he fled in his vehicle.

Deputies were able to quickly end the pursuit and arrest Barker without further incident. Detectives found the firearm used in the shooting hidden in a wood cook stove.

Barker has been charged with the following: