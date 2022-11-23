ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Asheville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after a weeks-long investigation.

Officers said a known felon was arrested in South Asheville after they received multips tips.

Damon Tyriq Smith,19, was arrested near the 10 block of Perry Lane around 2 p.m. on November 22.

During the arrest, officers found a modified gun, a 30-round extended magazine, and suspected fentanyl.

Picture of guns, drugs (Source: Asheville Police Department)

The following items were seized:

Polymer 80 PMF pistol w/ switch kit (9mm)

High Point C9 pistol (9mm)

4.55g of fentanyl

Smith was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, trafficking in opium/heroin by possession, pwisd sch. II, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possess sch. vi.

Smith is being held in the Buncombe County Jail with no bond due to his prior history with guns.

There is an additional $120,000 secured bond that was issued by the magistrate.