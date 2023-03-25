FRANKLIN, N.C. (WSPA) – The Franklin Police Department arrested a man who pointed a gun at a store clerk early Saturday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to a local gas station around 3:51 a.m. in reference to a man causing a disturbance and pointing a gun multiple times at the store clerk.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man outside of the store where the man then pointed the gun at the officers.

Officers were able to confiscate the gun and take the man into custody.

