Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 injured in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Asheville on Oct. 19.

The Asheville Police arrested and charged Jaylen Khalil “Ratchet” Blocker, 31, with discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

We previously reported that Asheville Police responded to shooting on Granada Street around 7:00 p.m. and said they found a pool of blood on the sidewalk.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Blocker was arrested last week for charges unrelated to the shooting when he was found to be in possession of what appeared to be 1.2 grams of fentanyl. That arrest provided leads related to the shooting.

Blocker was also charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and 2nd degree trespassing.

Blocker’s bond was set at $563,500.