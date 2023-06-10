ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department has arrested a man after he stabbed two people in downtown Asheville on Thursday, June 8th.

Officers said that they responded to the 440 block of Haywood Road around 12:02 a.m. Upon arrival, the suspect had already run away from the scene.

Officers located two victims on the scene, one of which that had been stabbed seven times in the neck and face. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to officers, the second victim that was assaulted was able to stay on the scene and help officers identify the suspect. Upon further investigation, officers identified a suspect as Larry Vernon Minish, 62.

Officers searched the area and found Minish along with physical evidence from the crime near State Street.

Minish was arrested and charged with the following:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

assault with a deadly weapon

resist/ delay/obstruct

possession of drug paraphernalia

Minish is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $251,000 bond issued by the magistrate.