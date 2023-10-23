GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been arrested after they received a call about an active vehicle break-in on Sunday, October 15.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a man carrying a black bag walking away from the property around 11:27 a.m. Upon further investigation, deputies found out that the man had stolen a vehicle from a location in the north-central portion of Greenwood County, along with breaking into three vehicles at the location in central Greenwood where he was located.

Deputies arrested the man and charged him with grand larceny and breaking into motor vehicles (x3). The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.